FY2025 EPS Estimates for Telus Digital Cut by William Blair

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Telus Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Telus Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Telus Digital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Telus Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Telus Digital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Telus Digital has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $711.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telus Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telus Digital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Telus Digital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Telus Digital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telus Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Telus Digital by 4.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Telus Digital

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

