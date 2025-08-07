Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $482.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,578 shares of company stock worth $2,060,191. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $243.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner has a 1 year low of $231.00 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.96.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 86.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

