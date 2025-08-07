GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Aerospace stock on July 31st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on 7/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 7/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $272.35 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $288.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.28.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after buying an additional 133,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 772,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,894,000 after buying an additional 545,379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

