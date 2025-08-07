General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Dynamics stock on July 31st.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on 7/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on 7/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 7/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GD stock opened at $315.12 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

