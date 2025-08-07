Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Short Interest Up 132.8% in July

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,000 shares, anincreaseof132.8% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.15 on Thursday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $100.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

