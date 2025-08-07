Golar LNG (GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLNG opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.79 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golar LNG stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Golar LNG worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

