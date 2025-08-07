Gordon Joseph Neilly Buys 136 Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £694.96 ($928.35).
Personal Assets Price Performance
Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.08. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 483 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 8.92 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Assets had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 116.31%.
Personal Assets Company Profile
Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.
