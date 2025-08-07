Gordon Joseph Neilly Buys 136 Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £694.96 ($928.35).

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Price Performance

Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.08. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 483 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 526 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 8.92 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Assets had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 116.31%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.