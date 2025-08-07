Gray Media (GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $765.16 million for the quarter.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Media had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gray Media to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Gray Media has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

In other Gray Media news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gray Media stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

