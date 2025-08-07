Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 66,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 87,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $1,156,876.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,205,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,528,379.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 808,322 shares of company stock worth $8,165,155. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

