Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 66,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 87,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.
In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $1,156,876.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,205,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,528,379.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 808,322 shares of company stock worth $8,165,155. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
