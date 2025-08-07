Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,305 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,951,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,256 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

