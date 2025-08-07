Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE CLF opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

