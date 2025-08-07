Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

