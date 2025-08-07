Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,617 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 812.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.