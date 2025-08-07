Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 256,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 606,164 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.