Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 256,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 606,164 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.
