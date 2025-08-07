Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1,134.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000.

EJAN opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

