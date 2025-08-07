Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

