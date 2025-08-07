Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after acquiring an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CSX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,886,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

