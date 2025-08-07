Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 130 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $109.72 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

