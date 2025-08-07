Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

