Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 3,825 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.37% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Separately, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

RFLR opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.