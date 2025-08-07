Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $270.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.