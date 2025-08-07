Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 8,061 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 107.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,525,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 471,176 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 440,370 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 529,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 281,027 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.