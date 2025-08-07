Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,262,000 after buying an additional 61,262 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

