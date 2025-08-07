Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brentview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $951,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

