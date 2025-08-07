Harbour Investments Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 265.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 432,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 314,528 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 429,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period.

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

