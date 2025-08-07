Harbour Investments Inc. Has $187,000 Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

