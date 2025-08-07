Harbour Investments Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

