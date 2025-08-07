Harbour Investments Inc. Has $199,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 236.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,852,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 63.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

IJAN stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $178.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

