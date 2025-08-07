Harbour Investments Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.