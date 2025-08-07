Harbour Investments Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,957,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,747,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SUSA stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.40 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $130.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

