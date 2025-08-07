Harbour Investments Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

