Harbour Investments Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 239.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 84,667 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RECS opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

