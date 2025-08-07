Harbour Investments Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.