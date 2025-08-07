Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.