Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $517.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.13. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

