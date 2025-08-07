Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $385.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $372.35 and a 1-year high of $519.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
