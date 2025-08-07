Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $226,000 in AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBU)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.09% of AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPBU opened at $26.43 on Thursday. AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88.

About AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF

The AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped Allocation ETF (SPBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of 12 AllianzIM Buffer15 Uncapped ETFs. SPBU was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by Allianz.

