Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $555.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.31 and a 200 day moving average of $601.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

