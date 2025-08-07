Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF Stock Up 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

