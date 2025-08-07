Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

