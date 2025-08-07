Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 3,329 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,260,000. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.