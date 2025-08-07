Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF opened at $61.84 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6332 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

