Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSEP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 108.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,198,000.

BATS:YSEP opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

