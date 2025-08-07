Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 28.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after purchasing an additional 242,652 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.