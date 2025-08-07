Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3,304.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $102,796,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

