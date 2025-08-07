Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 239 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.