Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.