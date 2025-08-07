Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 26,643 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,643 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

