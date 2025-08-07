Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,983 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROSC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1,796.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA ROSC opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

About Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

