Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,990,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

CGMM opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

About Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.